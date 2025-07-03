VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Position Boosted by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

