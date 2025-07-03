Values Added Financial LLC Purchases 96 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Values Added Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $287.79 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $173.95 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

