Values Added Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Values Added Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC owned 2.41% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDEM. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LDEM opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $54.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.6177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

