Values Added Financial LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Values Added Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,061,000. Clarity Wealth Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,564,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,917,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,730,000 after purchasing an additional 66,248 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

