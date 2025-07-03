Values Added Financial LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Values Added Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

VYM stock opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.67.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

