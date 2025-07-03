Value Stocks Worth Watching – July 1st

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, UnitedHealth Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, CrowdStrike, and CoreWeave are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued by the market, often trading at lower price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios than their industry peers. Investors in value stocks believe the market has overlooked the company’s true financial health or growth potential, creating a buying opportunity. Over time, as the market recognizes the company’s fundamentals, the stock price may rise toward its intrinsic value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.58 on Tuesday, reaching $547.06. 40,767,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,054,377. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.87. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $552.80.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE CRCL traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,593,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,422,586. Circle Internet Group has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,795.32.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $12.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $324.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,943,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.03. 5,811,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,512,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $806.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $292.65.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $48.23. 33,499,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,941,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a market cap of $363.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $18.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,715. The company has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.96 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $516.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.45. 9,478,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,438,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. CoreWeave has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.87.

