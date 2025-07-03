United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. RedJay Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.23.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $787.72 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

