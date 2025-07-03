United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,813 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Galvan Research decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.13.

Shares of UPS opened at $105.54 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

