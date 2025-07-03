UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Galvan Research decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.13.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

