U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

