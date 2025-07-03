U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

