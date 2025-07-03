Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Tyler Technologies worth $742,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,190,000 after buying an additional 62,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $528,465,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $583.71 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.54 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $568.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total transaction of $696,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,675.84. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,679.20. This trade represents a 60.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,230. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.50.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

