TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.80 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 113.10 ($1.54), with a volume of 324225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.80 ($1.54).

TwentyFour Income Trading Up 0.2%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.74. The stock has a market cap of £845.84 million and a P/E ratio of 0.97.

TwentyFour Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 5.07 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Income’s previous special dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. TwentyFour Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

About TwentyFour Income

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities.

