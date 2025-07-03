Trustees of Dartmouth College Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)

Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,326,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,774,000. Blue Owl Capital makes up approximately 13.8% of Trustees of Dartmouth College’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 41,172 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.72. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $464.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 11.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $407,359.95. This trade represents a 32.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

