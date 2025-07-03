TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $3.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUEGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. Citigroup downgraded TrueCar to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TrueCar by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in TrueCar by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TrueCar by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.62.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

