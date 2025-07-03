Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Principal Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,198 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group comprises about 1.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.75% of Transdigm Group worth $2,906,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Transdigm Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,444.08, for a total transaction of $3,951,002.88. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,117,035.84. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE TDG opened at $1,511.81 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,528.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,436.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,361.38.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,545.80.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

