TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.5%

TTE stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $71.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

