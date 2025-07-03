Top Telecom Stocks Worth Watching – June 30th

Broadcom, Arista Networks, and ServiceNow are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, operate or provide telecommunications services—such as mobile and fixed-line voice, broadband internet, data transmission and satellite communications. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to an industry characterized by heavy infrastructure investment, regulatory oversight and continual technological evolution (for example, 5G rollouts and fiber-optic network expansion). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.64. 11,208,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,842,283. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $277.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded up $3.50 on Monday, reaching $102.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,259,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.50. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $1,024.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,067. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $212.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $985.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $964.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

