Top Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Now – June 30th

Oracle, BigBear.ai, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, and Exxon Mobil are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories of raw materials, work-in-progress items, and finished goods that a company holds at various stages of its production cycle. They ensure that each phase of manufacturing has the necessary inputs to operate without interruption and that finished products are available to meet customer demand. Effective management of these stocks helps minimize holding costs, prevent production delays, and optimize cash flow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $9.40 on Monday, reaching $219.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,374,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,913,741. The company has a market cap of $616.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $227.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.15.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 223,847,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,868,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.30. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.86. 5,452,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,448,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $228.88.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.16. 3,389,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.80. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $260.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $108.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,683,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45. The stock has a market cap of $466.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

