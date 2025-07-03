Top Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Now – July 1st

Home Depot, Walmart, and Target are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail the materials, tools and services used for home repair, maintenance, renovation and décor. They include big-box retailers, building-materials suppliers and tool manufacturers whose revenues depend on consumer and professional spending in the housing-renovation market. Performance of these stocks often correlates with trends in home‐ownership rates, remodeling activity and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD stock traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.17. 3,382,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.92. The stock has a market cap of $372.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,133,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,007,532. The company has a market cap of $785.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.26.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $5.60 on Tuesday, reaching $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,626,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average is $112.24. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

