Top Financial Stocks To Follow Now – June 30th

Circle Internet Group, Robinhood Markets, and Coinbase Global are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares of companies that provide financial services—such as banks, insurance companies, asset managers and brokerage firms. Owning these stocks entitles investors to a portion of the company’s profits and exposes them to the health of the banking and capital‐markets sectors. Because their performance is closely tied to interest rates, lending activity, and economic growth, financial stocks often serve as a barometer for the broader economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.12. 23,058,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,002,836. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -14,550.34. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $8.70 on Monday, reaching $91.73. The company had a trading volume of 44,659,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,196,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $92.10.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.90. 5,902,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,700,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $382.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.93.

