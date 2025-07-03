TKG Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

TKG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 2.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,970 shares of company stock worth $47,755,193. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE BSX opened at $103.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.