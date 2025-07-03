TKG Advisors LLC Acquires 2,272 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Insurance Group accounts for 2.7% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average is $118.55. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

