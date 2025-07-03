The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,823 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $125.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

