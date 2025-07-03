The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 330.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.8%

SHW opened at $352.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $293.56 and a one year high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.