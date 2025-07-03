The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139.80 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.86), with a volume of 198584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.40 ($1.84).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.64. The firm has a market cap of £640.52 million, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48.

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

