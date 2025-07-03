The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $195.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,322 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

