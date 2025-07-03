The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Citigroup stock opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

