Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.4% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after buying an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 5.0%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $315.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.43, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.