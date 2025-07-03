Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Northland Capmk cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 153.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Teradata by 23.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. Teradata has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 129.98%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

