Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

NASDAQ TLX opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $30.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals stock. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

