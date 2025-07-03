TEAM (LON:TEAM) Stock Price Down 12.8% – Time to Sell?

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.73 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 34.73 ($0.47). 76,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 99,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.80 ($0.54).

TEAM Stock Up 4.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The company has a market cap of £18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.01.

About TEAM

See Also

