Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 43,888 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43,888 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $154,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,284.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,200.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,031.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $546.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total transaction of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $523,669.34. This trade represents a 96.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $1,380.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,182.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

