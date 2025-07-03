Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $82.63 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 166.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,345 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $82,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 890.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

Waste Connections Trading Down 4.3%

WCN stock opened at $177.80 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $169.36 and a one year high of $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

