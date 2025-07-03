Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $190.78 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.23. The firm has a market cap of $336.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

