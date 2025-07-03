Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,642 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $83,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.3%

BDX stock opened at $177.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

