Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,388 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises 6.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $184,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $231.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.88 and a 52 week high of $236.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

