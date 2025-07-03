Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $97.37 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 3.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $97,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 226.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 396,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 274,822 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NEE opened at $73.05 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 85.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Get Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.