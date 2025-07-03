Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $43.50 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 361,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $43,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 987,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $107,863,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,693,000 after purchasing an additional 869,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,936,000 after purchasing an additional 690,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,910.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.19 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average is $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Baird R W upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

