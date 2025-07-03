Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 17,509 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty comprises about 2.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Terreno Realty worth $69,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of TRNO opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

