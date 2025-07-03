T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.68% of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $418,558,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,113,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 141,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA THYF opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $767.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $54.77.

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

