Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.14.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $523.11 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

