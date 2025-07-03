Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 782 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 140,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

