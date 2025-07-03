Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Innovative Wealth Building LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $444.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

