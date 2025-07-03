Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 321,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

CORZ opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 6.71.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,717.69. The trade was a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $96,134.01. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,049,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,395,646.71. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,434 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CORZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

About Core Scientific



Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

