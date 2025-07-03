Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Encompass Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stephens raised Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EHC

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,422.38. This trade represents a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.