Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,404,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRC stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

