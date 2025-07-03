Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 269.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE FIS opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.