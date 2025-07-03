Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.8% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 82,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 23,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

BIP opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,688.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is -8,600.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

