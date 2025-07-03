Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,455,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,918,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,842,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 345,210 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 180,498 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Delek US by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 913,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Delek US by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 903,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Delek US from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.18%.

Delek US Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.